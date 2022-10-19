Structures going down at Sakumo ramsar site

A number of fence wall structures built along water courses at the Ramsar site at Klagon in the Tema West Municipality has been pulled down in an exercise carried out by the Greater Accra Regional Coordinating Council.
The exercise conducted under a security presence made up of the military, police and immigration officials saw some structures that were also under development up to the lentel level also being demolished as part of a programme to protect the remaining land space within the Ramsar.
more to follow...