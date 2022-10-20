Play lead role in galamsey fight - Lands Minister urges Chamber of Mines

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has charged the Ghana Chamber of Mines to take up leadership roles in the fight against illegal mining, even as the government takes all the necessary measures to come to grips with the menace.
He said apart from its negative environmental impacts, illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, also affected the operations of members of the chamber and their employees.
"The occasional clashes between illegal miners and your employees will be a thing of the past if we join hands together to deal with illegal mining and develop our mining communities," he said.
Mr Jinapor, who made this call in a keynote address at the fifth Human Resource Conference of the Ghana Chamber of Mines in Obuasi yesterday[October 19, 2022] also called on the chamber to join hands with the government and the ministry to build a viable and sustainable mining industry which would go a long way to benefit the Ghanaian ec