Okada riders clash with Ashaiman police

Some commercial motor riders commonly called ‘Okada riders’ on Tuesday clashed with the police at Ashaiman
.
The riders accused the police of disturbing their operations in town, making them
They refused to leave the Ashaiman Divisional police premises after the police and some stakeholders spoke to them.
In an attempt to stop them, the police fired tear gas to disperse them and the riders threw stones at the police.
The riders damaged a police vehicle with registration number GP 2876 in the process.
The situation has since been brought under control.