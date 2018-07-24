Open Atta Mills Memorial Library - Oguaaman to government

As the nation marks the sixth year of the passing of the late President, Professor John Evans Atta Mills today, the Oguaaman Youth Development Association has mounted placards displaying their displeasure at the continuous closure of the Atta Mills Memorial Library in Cape Coast
.
The Atta Mills Memorial Library was inaugurated
The library, which has a 100-capacity auditorium, 45-seater multi-media centre, seminar rooms and a museum that holds historical materials that reflect the life and works of the late President, has remained locked since its inauguration.
The Call
Some of the inscriptions on the placards read “Did Prof Atta Mills labour in vain”, “Is this the reward for serving this great nation”, “the library is critical to the intellectual development of the citizenry”, “Open the library for the honour and respect of Prof JEA Mills,” “Is the library for Prof JEA Mills an honour or a disgrace”. Others said “Let the library be opened and be used for the core reason it was established”, “Is this the legacy Prof JEA Mills left.”
The Atta Mills Memorial Library also has a virtual sound room with the voice of Prof. Mills in his memorable speeches and images that bring to life his sojourn as a celebrated academic, keen sportsman, humble politician, devout Christian, servant leader, President and peace-loving Ghanaian.