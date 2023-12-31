NPP has demonstrated that we can be trusted with the education of Ghanaian children - Dr. Bawumia

GraphicOnline Dec - 31 - 2023 , 17:01

The Vice President and Flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia highlighted the party's dedication to supporting Ghanaian education at the 63rd Conference of the Ghana Muslim Mission in Kumasi on Saturday December 31.

He pointed to the Free SHS policy's success as a testament to the NPP's commitment to educational advancements.

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the positive impact of the Free SHS policy, noting a significant increase in enrollment from 800,000 to 1.4 million students in seven years and achieving gender parity in enrollment. He acknowledged previous criticism of the policy, stating, "Some doubted the feasibility of Free SHS, predicting its failure."

"Despite these concerns, the Free SHS policy has demonstrably improved access to education," Dr. Bawumia continued.

"We've witnessed record pass rates in the 2023 WASSCE exams, with nearly 70% of students succeeding. It's important to celebrate these achievements and recognize the hard work of students and teachers."

He contrasted the NPP's record with the previous administration, highlighting the restoration of allowances for teacher trainees, nursing trainees, and Arabic instructors, which had been cancelled under the previous government. Additionally, he said the NPP introduced free TVET education, further expanding educational opportunities.

Concluding his address, Dr. Bawumia expressed confidence in the NPP's ability to manage and improve Ghana's education system.

"Our proven track record and commitment to investing in education demonstrate that the NPP can be trusted with the future of our children's education," he stated. "We won't let these crucial advancements become vulnerable to political ambitions."