Chinese company donates multiple launch rocket systems, rockets and vehicles to Ghana Armed Forces

GraphicOnline Dec - 30 - 2023 , 21:25

In a significant boost to Ghana's defence capabilities, the Division Director of MESSRS Poly Technologies Incorporated, China, Mr. Gu Jia, along with representatives from B&G African Trading, handed over a suite of newly acquired Ground Artillery Equipment (GAE) to the Ghana Armed Forces Battle Training Camp in Bundase on December 7, 2023.

The GAE includes 122 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS), one Reconnaissance Vehicle, one Command Vehicle, along with 7200x122mm rockets, spare parts, and essential accessories.

The Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) in-charge of Administration at the General Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal (AVM) Michael Appiah-Agyekum, who served as the Guest of Honour, expressed sincere gratitude to the companies for their invaluable support in fortifying Ghana's defence system. He highlighted the equipment's role in enhancing and safeguarding the nation's sovereignty.

"The acquisition of strategic equipment, platforms, and personnel training in diverse fields are ongoing efforts to effectively resource GAF operationally and provide essential welfare packages for troops during their service," remarked AVM Michael Appiah-Agyekum.

He underscored the critical timing of the equipment acquisition, coinciding with a period of heightened terrorism and trans-organized crime within the sub-region. AVM Appiah-Agyekum emphasized that the equipment would significantly enhance the operational capabilities of the GAF, positioning it effectively to handle any aggressive force.

Brigadier General Barima Brako Owusu, the Chief Staff Officer at Army Headquarters, urged troops to maintain a high level of professionalism in the discharge of their duties and emphasized the importance of proper maintenance for the newly acquired GAE.