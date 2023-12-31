In pictures: Africa, Europe joins Asia, Australia and NZ in 2024

Across the different continents, 2024 is being welcomed whatever the weather - as everybody get closer and closer to being in the same year.

23:00

Abuja, Nigeria

As the clock struck 12, Abuja in Nigeria erupted in a kaleidoscope of light from a drone show.

The drones lighted up the colours of the Nigerian national flag, green and white in the sky and in excitement, marking the arrival of 2024 with a vigor unrivaled by any other.

The drones lighted the words "God bless Nigeria" in the sky.

Happy new year, Europe!

Now, most parts of Europe have officially welcomed in the new year.

It's just gone midnight in Madrid, Paris, Brussels, Amsterdam and Berlin - where crowds at the Brandenburg Gate saw the new year in with a rousing version of Auld Lang Syne.

The Parthenon in Athens - it may be covered in scaffolding, but the fireworks still make it look amazing

Dubai

As the clock struck 12, Dubai erupted in a kaleidoscope of light and excitement, marking the arrival of 2024 with a vigor unrivaled by any other.

In 2024, the emirate's New Year's Eve celebration took on a special significance, pulsating with an infectious energy fueled by record-breaking tourism and a palpable economic surge.

Happy new year, to Ukraine, Greece, South Africa and Egypt

Since the start of our coverage, we've seen 2023 bid its farewell across 21 different time zones. Now, it's the turn of Kyiv, Athens, Helsinki and Bucharest who have just welcomed in the new year. 2024 has also arrived in parts of the Middle East - Israel, Gaza, Beirut - as well as parts of Africa such as Cairo, Khartoum, Harare and Johannesburg For those here in the UK, the countdown is looming and 2024 is around the corner.

A day before the big turn of the year, those in Athens watched a performer dance in the centre of the city with the backdrop of '2024' lights

People toast in the New Year Moscow, Russia

Meanwhile in Edinburgh, visitors from Brazil prepare for Hogmanay

In Kyiv, Ukraine, people gathered in front of St Sophia Cathedral before midnight struck

Summary

Parts of Asia are now ringing in the new year - with India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka among the latest countries to reach midnight

Hong Kong celebrated with a huge fireworks display over Victoria Harbour in front of hundreds of thousands of people

Sydney's display was launched from the iconic Harbour Bridge and the Opera House and thrilled a crowd for 12 minutes

Residents of the Pacific nation of Kiribati were the first to greet the new year

And the first major city to greet 2024 was Auckland, in New Zealand, where fireworks were let off from its tallest building, the Sky Tower

More than 100,000 people are expected to watch London's sold-out New Year's Eve display in person, with millions more tuning in online

In Russia, Muscovites gathered in the city centre to gear up for the year ahead

21:00

In pictures: Moscow and Istanbul usher in the new year



It's now midnight in Moscow, Ankara, Doha and Nairobi (21:00 GMT).

In Kenya, families celebrated at an amusement park a day before New Year's Eve

In Istanbul, Turkey, hundreds of people were out shopping before the clock struck midnight

In Brazil, New Year's Eve is serious business - as I've witnessed myself many times over the years.

There are several traditions some Brazilians follow to welcome the new year, from wearing white clothes to jumping seven waves (if you are near a beach).

Sported by religious and non-religious people, the tradition of wearing white clothes is widely adopted by worshipers who celebrate Iemanjá, a Yoruba deity who is called "Queen of the Sea".

As well as wearing white clothes, those who worship Iemanjá take flowers to the sea at the end of the year as offerings to say thanks for the year that passed.

For those who follow different religious practices (including many of the country's Catholic population), or none at all, wearing white clothes and going into the sea is done to manifest peace and harmony in the year ahead - rather than linked to the deity.

But for those choosing to set a specific intention for the year ahead, there is a well-documented tradition of wearing specific colours to "attract" different things.

Although this is subjective, and personal to each reveller, here's what each colour symbolises for the year to come:

White suggests peace , harmony and tranquillity

suggests , and Gold indicates light and richness

indicates and Silver for youthfulness

for Yellow if you are looking for enthusiasm and joy in the year ahead

if you are looking for and in the year ahead Blue for confidence and stability

for and Green for growth , renewal and hope

for , and Brown for solidity and safety

for and Black suggests elegance and power

suggests and Red for energy, strength and passion

20:32 Iran joins other nations in 2024

It's time to wish Iranians a Happy New Year as the clock has just struck midnight (20:30 GMT) in the Middle Eastern country. Next up will be parts of Russia - which has 11 different time zones - as well as Turkey and Kenya. Stay with us as we work our way around the globe. We're toasting the arrival of the new year 38 times across a 26-hour period. Happy New Year to the UAE, Azerbaijan and Armenia ... Those countries are among the latest places to reach 2024! And here's a view of the world's tallest structure - Dubai's Burj Khalifa tower - lit up for the occasion: 2024 in Afghanistan It's now officially January in the Asian country.

Pakistan welcomes the new year - without fireworks

Pakistan, which is only 30 minutes behind India and Sri Lanka, is now welcoming its new year. But unlike previous years, festivities are expected to be subdued in the country, as the government announced a ban on celebratory events including music and fireworks. The ban was put in place as a way of expressing solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza - as the war in the enclave rages on.

India and Sri Lanka, it's time for your 2024 to begin

It's time to wish a happy new year to India and Sri Lanka.

We are expecting a large display in Delhi and will be bringing you the latest pictures as soon as we have them.

And you can watch firework displays from across the globe by clicking the play button above.

Happy new year, Nepal!

It's now just past midnight in Nepal (18:15 GMT) and the 26-hour new year journey across the globe continues. Happy new year, Nepal!

Happy new year, Bangladesh!

Bangladesh and its capital, Dhaka, have just rung in the new year. Bhutan, Kyrgyzstan and eastern Kazakhstan have also just crossed over in 2024. Happy new year to all! They'll soon be joined by Nepal, in 15 minutes, and then India and Sri Lanka 15 minutes later.

Myanmar and Cocos Islands celebrate the arrival of 2024

Myanmar and the Cocos Islands - a remote Australian territory in the Indian Ocean - have just celebrated the arrival of 2024. Happy new year to all! Happy new year to Bangkok, Hanoi and Jakarta The new year has arrived in Bangkok, Hanoi and Jakarta now. Happy New Year to all! You can watch the fireworks extravaganza in Bangkok by clicking the play button above.

