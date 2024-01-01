Failatu starts her Guinness World Record longest cooking marathon attempt in Tamale

Graphic.com.gh Jan - 01 - 2024 , 05:30

As the world welcomes the new year 2024, Abdul-Razak Failatu has started her attempt to set a Guinness World Record (GWR) of the longest cooking marathon.

This is coming days after Afua Asantewaa Owusu Aduonum's sing-a-thon world record attempt officially ended after six days.

Failatu Abdul-Razak started her attempt on the eve on the New Year - 2024 in Tamale in the Northern Region of Ghana.

She is attempting to break the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

She is aiming to clock for 120-hours.

She is working from the Modern City Hotel in Tamale.

Watch video of Chef Faila's attempt: