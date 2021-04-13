North East Region: Heavy security at Wenchiki following chieftaincy dispute

There is heavy security presence at Wenchiki, a farming community in the Chereponi District of the North East Region, following a chieftaincy dispute in the area.
Tension is said to be brewing in the community as a result of the enskinment of one Abubakari Awufor as the Chief of Wenchiki by the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Abukari II, last Saturday.
A separate chieftaincy gate in the community has protested the enskinment of the new chief, challenging his legitimacy.
A number of residents are said to have deserted the community for safety because of the fear of a violent clash.
The Daily Graphic gathered that members of the North East Regional Security Council made late efforts in the course of last week to discourage the enskinment processes.
Briefing
The North East Regional Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DCOP) Antwi Kojo Tabi, who confirmed the development in an interview with the Daily Graphic, said REGSEC had deployed a team of military and police personnel to the community to ensure calm.
“REGSEC picked intelligence that the other gates were not happy with the planned enskinment,” he said, adding that they had made efforts to have the event stalled for the time being.
He said no violent incident had been recorded so far as REGSEC was on alert to deal with any such issues.
Background
There has been tension in the community for some time now after the death of the former chief as three chieftaincy gates — Jabu, Sangbana and Fonbolo — are all claiming legitimacy to the skin.