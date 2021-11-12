New board of Asantehene’s foundation inaugurated

The newly constituted Board of Trustees of the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation (OOTIIF) has been inaugurated at an impressive Akwasidae celebration at Manhyia in the Ashanti Region.
Membership of the board includes its Chairman, Nana Prof. Oheneba Boachie-Adjei Woahene II, internationally acclaimed orthopaedic surgeon and the Otumfuo's Hiahen, and Mrs Margaret Boateng Sekyere, Mr Andrew Asamoah, Dr Kwaku Mensa-Bonsu, Dr Kwame Bawuah-Edusei, Rev. Akua Ofori-Boateng, Sir Samuel Esson Jonah, Nana Akuoku Boateng and Mrs Mariam Agyeman Gyasi Jawhary.
The foundation serves as the Asantehene’s umbrella development organisation to consolidate, structure and implement his social impact initiatives in the specific thematic areas of education, health, culture and heritage, water and sanitation and some special projects.
Mission
The mission of the foundation is to improve the quality of life of Asanteman and Ghanaians by enhancing access to quality education, health and sustainable infrastructure, while promoting programmes in information and communication technology (ICT), tourism and socio-economic empowerment.
The foundation is a consolidation of the various initiatives of Otumfuo Osei Tutu, including the Otumfuo Education Fund, the Serwaa Ampem Foundation for Children and the Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Charity Foundation.
The newly constituted foundation is still under the patronage of His Royal Majesty and Her Royal Highness.
Seeking development
A spokesperson of the foundation told the Daily Graphic that one major focus of the Asantehene, from the time of his ascension to the Golden Stool, had been the social development of Asanteman and Ghana.
He said when Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascended the Golden Stool in 1999, he immediately established the Otumfuo Education Fund to provide thousands of scholarships for young people all over Ghana.
“Over the years, His Royal Majesty established other social causes for various projects and earlier this year, he consolidated all these various initiatives into the single and only mandated Otumfuo Osei Tutu II Foundation,” she stated.