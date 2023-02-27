MPs from Lebanon confer with Speaker

Daily Graphic Feb - 27 - 2023 , 08:21

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, has called for stronger collaboration between Ghana and Lebanon in order to promote the development of the two countries.



He said it was important for both countries to build a strong partnership in areas of mutual interest to enhance the living standards of their people.

Mr Bagbin made the remarks when he received a delegation of parliamentarians from Lebanon and the Lebanon embassy at his office in Accra.

The Lebanese delegation comprised some members of the Lebanon Parliamentary Friendship Association, led by its President, Ghassan Amal Atallah.

It also had the Lebanese Ambassador to Ghana, Maher Kheir.

Also with the Speaker was the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa; his Senior Advisor, Kofi Attor, among others.

The visit was to strengthen relations between Ghana and Lebanon's legislatures by sharing experiences and learning from each other.

It was also to discuss and exchange ideas on matters of mutual interest such as trade, tourism, economic issues, health and education.

Best outcomes

Mr Atallah expressed excitement about the Lebanese diaspora's contribution to Ghana's economic development and acknowledged his country’s support for its diaspora worldwide.

The Free Patriotic Movement MP for Mount Lebanon 4 – Chouf lauded the Lebanese diaspora in Ghana for excelling in various fields and maintaining close ties with their mother country by showing a sense of readiness to return to their country when necessary.

The MP from Lebanon encouraged both nations to intensify their efforts and join hands to achieve the best possible outcomes for Ghana and Lebanon, highlighting the many similarities in the histories of the two nations.

“Both countries share a message of democracy and peace, for which they have actively worked and continue to sacrifice,” he said.

Invitation

To further strengthen the partnership, Mr Atallah extended an invitation to Mr Bagbin to visit Lebanon "and discover its beauty".

For his part, Mr Kheir indicated the need for both countries to continuously build on their common effort to develop through collaboration in particular trade, cultural exchange and education to realise their aspirations.

The delegation presented the Speaker with a souvenir as a piece of Lebanon's rich cultural heritage.

Other interactions

Mr Atallah also met with the community of Lebanon residents in the country, as well as investors to interact with them.

The Lebanese MP also met with the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) to explore ways of deepening business between the two countries.