Motorcyclist foils robbery attempt at 37

An intervention by a motorcyclist prevented two Nigerians from allegedly robbing an employee of the 37 Military Hospital of his GH₵5,000
.
It was the case of the prosecution that the man went to the Standard Chartered Bank branch at Opeibea in Accra to cash out the amount when Osunwa and Mboyi allegedly attacked him and took the money.
According to the prosecution, another motorcyclist who witnessed the attack chased the two men, blocked them and raised the alarm, leading to their arrest.
Not guilty
When Osunwa and Mboyi appeared before the court they pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to commit robbery and robbery.
The court presided over by Mr Aboagye Tandoh, remanded the two to reappear on March 4, 2019.
Prosecution’s facts
The facts as presented by the prosecutor, Chief Inspector W.K Boateng, were that on February 22, 2019, the employee was sent by his boss to go and cash a cheque of GH₵5,000 at the Opeibea branch of Standard Chartered Bank.
He said the employee after withdrawing the money, boarded a trotro bus and alighted at 37 bus stop opposite MaxMart Shoppig Centre.
He walked through the Surveyors' Training School to cross to the 37 Military Hospital first gate.
“As he was standing on the pavement, waiting for a moving vehicle to clear to enable him
Mr Boateng added that Saeed
The prosecutor said a Military corporal, Martey Agbeko and Policewoman Corporal Vida Asibiri came to intervene and rescued the accused persons to the Kotobabi Police Station where they were charged with the offences and put before
