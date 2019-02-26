High Court to deliver judgement in soldiers' Menzgold GH¢2.5m suit Thursday

The Accra High Court has fixed Thursday, February 28, for a default
judgement in the case in which 53 soldiers have sued Menzgold Ghana Limited, a gold dealership company, for failing to pay back their total investment of GH¢2.5 million .
Counsel for the soldiers,
The plaintiffs, per the writ of summons issued on December 12, 2018, are praying the court to order a refund of their money, ranging between GH¢18,000 and GH¢244,000 which are their principal investments.
They argue that even if the defendant claims that it cannot pay their interest, they are entitled to their principals.
In their statement of claim, the soldiers described themselves as hardworking men and women of the Ghana Armed Forces and contended that they had invested their “sweat and tears” in the defendant company.
The plaintiffs said they were worried that their hard-earned money from what they termed as “sleepless treks and peacekeeping missions” was what they had invested in
They also prayed the court to direct the defendant company to refund their investments.