Motorcyclist dies in crash with tipper truck on Tema motorway

BY: Benjamin Xornam Glover

A tipper truck on Saturday morning crashed a motorcyclist to death at the Tema motorway roundabout

The motorcyclist, who was said to be using the motorbike for commercial purposes [Okada] died instantly on the spot when he was knocked down by the tipper truck.

The accident occurred near the Shell fuel station on the Tema-Steel works stretch of the Aflao highway at about 7:15am.

According to eyewitnesses at the scene, both the tipper truck with registration number AS 7552 Z and the motorbike with registration number M-15-GH 78 were negotiating a turn towards the Afienya road from Tema.


In the process, the truck rammed into the motorbike killing the rider instantly.