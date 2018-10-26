Motorcyclist dies in crash with tipper truck on Tema motorway

A tipper truck on Saturday morning crashed a motorcyclist to death at the Tema motorway
roundabout
The accident occurred near the Shell fuel station on the Tema-Steel works stretch of the Aflao highway at about
According to eyewitnesses at the scene, both the tipper truck with registration number AS 7552 Z and the motorbike with registration number M-15-GH 78 were negotiating a turn towards the Afienya road from Tema.
In the process, the truck rammed into the motorbike killing the rider instantly.