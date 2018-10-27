NMC appoints Ato Afful as MD of Graphic; Kofi Owusu as GNA GM

The National Media Commission (NMC) in consultation with the President has appointed Mr Benjamin Ato Afful as the new Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL)
The appointments were made in consonance with the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the NMC to appoint chief executive officers and governing boards of the state-owned media
The Chairman of the NMC, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng made this known in a statement issued in Accra on Friday.
Source: GNA