NMC appoints Ato Afful as MD of Graphic; Kofi Owusu as GNA GM

BY: Graphic Online
Mr Benjamin Ato Afful
The National Media Commission (NMC) in consultation with the President has appointed Mr Benjamin Ato Afful as the new Managing Director of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL).

Mr Afful is a Pan-African media, marketing and brand specialist.

Similarly, Mr Albert Kofi Owusu [in the picture above], a media practitioner has also been appointed as the new General Manager of the Ghana News Agency (GNA).

The appointments were made in consonance with the 1992 Constitution, which mandates the NMC to appoint chief executive officers and governing boards of the state-owned media organisations, in consultation with the President.


The Chairman of the NMC, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng made this known in a statement issued in Accra on Friday.

The Commission also appointed Mr Augustine Yampson, as Deputy Director-General of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC).

Source: GNA