fbpx

Drones to start delivering medical supplies in 3 weeks – Bawumia

BY: Zadok K. Gyesi

The use of drones for the distribution of essential medicines in Ghana is set to begin in the next three weeks, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said.

Speaking at a Town Hall Meeting in Accra on Wednesday, Dr Bawumia said the distribution centre at Suhum is ready for the commencement of the project.

He said it would be scaled up with another distribution centre in another part of the country later on.

"In three week’s time or less, we will see medical deliveries by drones in Ghana of critical medicines,” Dr Bawumia said.

Parliament in December 2018 approved the drones for medical supplies project.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is spearheading its introduction to help deliver blood and other essential medicines especially to remote areas in the country.

A similar project, which is already ongoing in Rwanda is said to be doing well hence Ghana's decision to also adopt the system.