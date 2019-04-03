Drones to start delivering medical supplies in 3 weeks – Bawumia

The use of drones for the distribution of essential medicines in Ghana is set to begin in the next three weeks, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has said
.
He said it would be scaled up with another distribution centre in another part of the country later on.
"In three week’s time or less, we will see medical deliveries by drones in Ghana of critical medicines,” Dr Bawumia said.
Parliament in December 2018 approved the drones for medical supplies project.
The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is spearheading its introduction to help deliver blood and other essential medicines especially to remote areas in the country.
A similar project, which is already ongoing in Rwanda is said to be doing well hence Ghana's decision to also adopt the system.
