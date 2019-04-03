UEW reinstates dismissed lecturers, reopens April 8

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has reinstated with immediate effect the three lecturers who were recently dismissed by the Governing Council
.
The lecturers who have been reinstated to their various ranks with immediate effect are Professor Ephraim Avea Nsoh, Dr Frimpong Kaakyire Duku and Dr Emmanuel Osei Sarpong.
A statement signed and issued by the University Council Chairman, Professor Emmanuel Nicholas Abakah, a copy of which has been seen by Graphic Online said the council has reviewed its disciplinary decisions taken on March 7, 2019, and has accordingly pardoned the three affected lecturers.
The statement further stated that upon the advice and the permission of the Central Regional Security Council (REGSEC), the university would be reopened on
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
“The Governing Council further brings to the attention of the Students Representative Council, the general student body, lecturers and staff of the university that
More to follow...