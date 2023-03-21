KTU matriculates 3,729 fresh students

Haruna Yussif Wunpini Mar - 21 - 2023 , 06:53

The Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has offered admission to some 5,143 students out of 5,295 applicants to pursue various programmes in the 2023/24 academic year.



At least, 3,729 out of the 5,143 successful applicants have registered to begin their programmes.

The programmes include Higher National Diploma (HND) in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM), and Business.

This was made known by the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor David Kofi Essumang, at the matriculation of freshmen last Saturday on the university’s premises in the New Juaben South Municipality in the Eastern Region.

The new students took their Matriculation Oath as part of activities to complete their admission process.

Comportment

Prof. Essumang entreated the fresh students to refrain from any deviant behaviour which could expose them to danger.

That, he indicated, included examination malpractice, cultism, hooliganism, corruption and fraud.

Prof. Essumang advised the students to comport themselves by showing respect to colleagues and staff members, be modest and decent in their dressing, as well as approach to issues with tactfulness, consideration and conscience.

He further encouraged them to strive to uphold the ideals of the university always.

Resources, training

Prof. Essumang said despite its dwindling resources, the university had managed to stay afloat to deliver quality education to its students.

He, therefore, advised the students to continue to be prudent and make judicious use of the university’s meagre resources by blocking every possible leakage to preserve what it had, as well as help to save resources to be channelled into more pressing needs.

Collaborations

On practical training for students, the Vice-Chancellor indicated that KTU had established linkages with institutions and other bodies, both locally and internationally, to share ideas, provide a platform for students and staff exchange, as well as serve as practical training grounds for the students for the benefit of industry.

The international collaborators, Prof. Essumang stated, included the Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences, Dusseldorf University of Applied Sciences, Technische Hoschschule Mittelhessen University of Applied sciences, and Regensburg Technical University.

“At the local level, the university had entered into partnership with the Statistical Service, Eastern Regional Hospital, Koforidua Biogas Technologies, Africa Limited, GRIDCo, GHACEM, Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, Glico, Kasapreko, among others,” the Vice-Chancellor said.

Exchange programmes

Prof. Essumang said two students from the Renewable Energy Systems Department were currently in Dusseldorf for an exchange programme, emphasising that the university had continued to focus on excellence in teaching, research and service to society.

That, he pointed out, had been enshrined in the university's vision to be a reference point for world-class science and technology education and applied research to effectively provide tertiary level technical education through the development of career-focused skills in collaboration with industry.

Writer's email:

[email protected]

graphic.com.gh