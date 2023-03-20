Ghana drops in World Happiness ranking - See the happiest countries in Africa (LIST)

Kweku Zurek Mar - 20 - 2023 , 20:35

Ghana's position on the latest World Happiness Report, a United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network publication, has dropped to 111th in 2022 from 95th in 2021.

The report ranks countries based on their average life evaluations over the previous three years, with data collected from more than 150 countries through the Gallup World Poll.

Released on the International Day of Happiness (March 20), the report identifies the happiest and least happy nations, as well as the factors that lead to greater happiness.

Finland tops the list for the sixth year in a row, with Denmark, Iceland, Switzerland and the Netherlands completing the top five.

Mauritius is the highest-ranked African country at 52nd, with no African nation in the top 50.

Data

The report draws on global survey data from people in more than 150 countries. The data is based largely on life evaluations from the Gallup World Poll.

Countries are ranked on happiness based on their average life evaluations over the three preceding years, in this case 2020 to 2022.

According to the authors, the World Happiness Reports are based on a wide variety of data with the most important source being the Gallup World Poll.

This is the tenth anniversary of the World Happiness Report.

Africa ranking

No African country was ranked among the top 50th happiest nation with Mauritius placing highest in 52nd place.

They were followed by Libya (86th), Cote d' Ivoire (88th), South Africa (91st), Gambia (93rd), Algeria (96th), Liberia (97th), Congo Brazzaville (99th) and Morocco (100th).

See the list of the happiest countries in Africa below;