Dr Anthony Akoto Osei passes on

Graphic.com.gh Mar - 20 - 2023 , 20:16

Presidential Advisor on the Economy and former Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono in Kumasi, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has passed on.

He died on Monday a family source has confirmed to Graphic Online.

He was on admission at a private facility in Accra from where he was referred to a tertiary hospital where he passed on Monday.

Dr Akoto Osei served as Minister of Monitoring and Evaluation in President Akufo-Addo's first term 2017 to 2021.

He served as Member of Parliament for Tafo Pankrono from January 2005 to January 2021.

The politician and banker first served as a deputy minister of finance in President John Agyekum Kufuor's government and later a Minister of State for Finance and Economic Planning.

more to follow...