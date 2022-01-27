KBTH Surgical Block to get facelift

The management of the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has handed over the Surgical Block of the hospital to Katalon Ghana Limited to undertake major renovation works on the building.
The works will include restoration of all cracks, removal of deteriorated metals, external painting, replacement of mosquito nets and casting of concrete to shield the first floor from rain.Follow @Graphicgh
The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the KBTH, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, who handed over the building at a ceremony at the hospital yesterday, said Korle Bu needed to be restored to its former glory.
Allied Surgery
According to him, other buildings, such as the Maternity Block and other allied surgical blocks, would also be renovated soon to help give a facelift to the hospital.
The front view of the Surgical Block of the KBTH Picture: EBOW HANSON
Dr Ampomah said there had been the infusion of capital into various projects at the hospital, adding that as a centre of excellence, the hospital should have some ambiance to let clients or patients have confidence in the facility.
Government vision
All those, he added, were in line with the government’s vision of making Ghana the hub of medical tourism, saying there was no institution in Ghana or West Africa that could match the kind of skills and knowledge that Korle Bu had.
“This institution is a hub of training and research and a high-level medical centre,” he said.
Dr Ampomah thanked the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for his support to the hospital.
The Chairman of the Project Committee, Dr Frederick Kwarteng, in a welcome address, said the project had become necessary after 100 years of the hospital’s existence.
He said the project was expected to last the next three months.