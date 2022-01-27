Lead way to lasting peace in Bawku - President charges Bawku Naba

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has charged the Bawku Naba, Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, to lead the way in charting the path to bring lasting peace to Bawku in the Upper East Region.
The President, who was making his preliminary comments ahead of a closed-door meeting with Naba Azoka and his elders at the Jubilee House in Accra last Tuesday, said the money spent on security in the area could be channelled into developing the municipality.
The chief and his elders, including some Members of Parliament (MPs) from the Kusaug Traditional Area and the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu, were at the seat of government at the invitation of the President, in the wake of renewed disturbances in the area.
Upholding of Constitution
The President said his major concern, since he took the Oath of Office, had been to uphold the Constitution and the laws of the country, which included decisions of the Supreme Court, adding: “I know fully well the nature of the decision the Supreme Court took in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict.”
“And ever since I became President, I have not made secret the fact that, for me, Naba Abugrago Azoka II is the Bawku Naba. If I do not uphold the laws of Ghana, who will?
“So with this background, I am hoping that the Bawku Naba will also find a way to cooperate with the government to bring peace to the area,” the President said.
He expressed appreciation to the Bawku Naba and his elders for honouring his invitation to deliberate on recent happenings in the area, saying: “I asked him here so that all of us can find a way to work towards bringing peace, calm and understanding to Bawku.”
Background
The first major conflict between the two ethnic groups in Bawku, the Kusasis and the Mamprusis, over who the rightful custodian of the area was erupted in 1983 during the Samanpiid Festival celebrated by the Kusasis to signify a bumper harvest.
In 1984, the conflict re-ignited again, that time over the ownership of farmlands.
Subsequent conflicts occurred in 1985 during the Samanpiid, 2000 during the general election and 2001 and 2007, also during the festival.
Aside from these major conflicts, there have also been pockets of deadly skirmishes between the two factions over the years.
The disturbances have led to the loss of lives and properties, while many people have sustained varying degrees of injury in the process.
The Bawku Inter-Ethnic Peace Committee (IEPC), comprising Kusasis and Mamprusis, was inaugurated in 2009 to work towards the restoration of peace to Bawku.
The IEPC was charged with the responsibility of opening up genuine, constructive and effective dialogue among all the people of Bawku, especially the major protagonists in the conflict.
Although the committee became dormant for some years, it was reconstituted in 2015.
However, the area continue to record some sporadic disturbances, with the latest incident occurring this month and leading to the loss of lives and property.