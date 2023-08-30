Karpowership engages media in Western Region

Daily Graphic Aug - 30 - 2023 , 09:05

The management of Karpowership Ghana has held an engagement with journalists in Takoradi to educate them on the company’s operations, as well as to solidify relations with the media.

The engagement, held in two different events -- a sit-down conversation and a guided tour of the Karadeniz Powership Osman Khan, which is moored at the Western Naval Command in Sekondi-Takoradi -- are in line with Karpowership’s principle of having a transparent, trustworthy and sustainable relationship with its stakeholders.

Interactions

In the sit-down conversation, the company shared key information about its operations in Ghana, environmental compliance, contributions to both the micro and macro-economies, and how its cutting-edge technology – the Powership – works.

The media was also educated on the operations of Karpowership Ghana on topics ranging from its green environmental focus; why the switch from heavy fuel oil to natural gas; the company’s investments into the economy, which has created both direct and indirect jobs, as well as engaging in sustainable corporate social activities that benefit the host country and community.

After the interaction, members of the media were hosted on a guided tour to allow them to experience first-hand the Powership and to better understand and appreciate how the technology operates.

Service

The Communications Manager of the company, Sandra Amarquaye, gave an assurance of Karpowership’s commitment to building and sustaining a good relationship with the media while powering Ghana and touching lives.

The Plant Manager of the company, Semih Sahim, reiterated the Powership’s efficient technology that could supply to the grid, “any megawatts required at all times”.

The Project Manager, Michelle Hazel, stated that “the relocation of the Powership from Tema to Takoradi to use Ghana’s natural gas has saved the country $18 million a month from 2019 till date”.

She said Karpowership Ghana, since its inception in 2014 and subsequent actual upstream in 2015, had generated power that fed Ghana’s power mix.

“It has bankrolled the construction of an $8 million transmission line, invested more than $3 million into site preparation while obtaining vendors locally, and has empowered the lives of people in their host communities beyond powering industries, offices and homes.

Journalists

The Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) President for the Western Region, Desmond Cudjoe, a participant, thanked Karpowership for the opportunity, shared his learning experiences on how the Powership works, meaning of the take or pay clause, and requested more of such opportunities to meet the media.

The Western Regional Correspondent of the Daily Graphic, Dotsey Aklorbortu, commended Karpowership for the opportunity and called for more such engagements as it would enhance the knowledge of journalists in their work.