AME Zion Educational Unit holds retreat to improve teaching, learning

Emmanuel Bonney Aug - 30 - 2023 , 09:15

The AME Zion Education Unit, Ghana, has held a one-day Special Annual Retreat for Stakeholders of senior high schools (SHSs) to fashion a strategy to improve upon teaching and learning in the various institutions.

The event, which was the third in the series, was initiated by the Presiding Prelate of the Western West Africa Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church, Rt.Rev. Dr Hilliard Dela Dogbe.

The retreat was attended by heads of second cycle schools, regional managers, school board chairpersons, leaderships of old students associations and parent associations.

It was on the theme: “Raising the Standard of Education in Mission Senior High Schools: The Perspective of the Ghana Education Service”.

Speaking at the event, Rt. Rev. Dr Dogbe bemoaned the spate of moral degeneration and acts indiscipline in some educational institutions in the country.

He, therefore, called for collaboration from all stakeholders to effectively address the challenge without further delay so that the situation did not get out of hands.

Rt. Rev. Dr Dogbe, who is also the Chairman of the Christian Council, noted that the Ghana Education Service (GES) alone could not deal with the problem and thus needed the support of all stakeholders; parents, teachers, guardians and school authorities.

Resources

A Deputy Director General of the GES, Dr Kwabena Bempah Tandoh, among other things, charged school heads to consider the resources and the facilities that they had in the various institutions in the discharge of their duties.

That, he said, was to inform the decisions that they would take in order to ensure the smooth running of the institutions.

He also said school heads must endeavour to value the time available to them in their institutions and manage its use effectively "within the confines and context of our schools".

He said they should also consider the resources and the facilities that they had in the various institutions so that they could manage them effectively.

"It is important that we also consider the community that makes up our educational institution," he said.

The General Manager of AME Zion Education Unit, Rev. Gabriel Senanu, said the purpose of the programme was to bring stakeholders of second cycle institutions together for consultation, cooperation and collaboration.

Effective education delivery, he said, required stakeholders collaborating and working together for the betterment of their institutions.

Another reason for the programme, he said, was to equip the stakeholders with the necessary knowledge and skills in order to facilitate quality education delivery.

“We want to promote academic and moral excellence in our institutions.

As you know we now have some kind of moral decadence in the system and so we bring the stakeholders together so that we can brainstorm with a view to finding solution to the problems,” he said.