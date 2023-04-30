Hisense Ghana donates to TVET

GraphicOnline Apr - 30 - 2023 , 15:58

Hisense Ghana, an electronics company has donated home appliances worth thousands of cedis to the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) Greater Accra Regional office.

The donation which was done on Friday, April 28, 2023, included five new Hisense refrigerators, three Hisense television sets, and Hisense microwaves.

According to Hisense's Marketing Coordinator, Renee Quaye, the company's aim is to assist the regional office in operating efficiently in their day-to-day activities.

Quaye stated that the donation was made in response to a request for support, and that the high-quality items provided would be of significant help to the offices.

The Acting Regional Director of Greater Accra TVET, Eng. Juliana Nkrumah, and her deputy, Philip Aheto, expressed their immense gratitude to Hisense Ghana for the generous gesture.

They acknowledged the donation as being extremely helpful to their operations and extended their appreciation to the company.