Leklebi-Duga Health Centre receives assorted medication from philanthropists

Graphic.com.gh Apr - 30 - 2023 , 07:10

Assorted medications, donated by a group of philanthropists in the U.S. have been presented to the Leklebi-Duga Health Centre in the Volta Region.

Making the presentation on behalf of the group, Mr Anthony Kokutse, a U.S based nurse said the donations were from Le Ann Tedder of Faith in Action, Dallas Texas; Not Just Tourist, Austin Texas; Michelle Cunningham, Houston Texas and Melissa Cox , Charlotte North Carolina.

Receiving the items, the Midwife of the Centre, Ms Exornam Togbar expressed appreciation to the donors.

She appealed to other donors and philanthropists to assist them.

Reverend Paul Adafia, Chairman for 'Leklebi Connect', an organisation of people from Leklebi thanked the donors for the gesture and prayed for God's protection for them.

Mr Christopher Degboe, the secretary and linguist to the Chief of Leklebi-Dugah who led representatives from the adjoining towns of Dugah, Daffor, Agbesia, Fiafe, Kame and Kudzra to receive the items was also grateful to the donors,