Government committed to improving airline industry — Adda

The Minister of Aviation, Mr Joseph Kofi Adda, has stated that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) inspired by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is embarking on establishing massive infrastructural projects in the aviation sector as a means to enhancing growth in air transport and to make passenger experience more delightful.
In a speech read on his behalf by the Director of Human Resources at the ministry, Mr Samuel Dekyi, at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Chartered Inistitute of Logistics and Transport (CILT) and 2019 centenary celebration of CITL Internantional in Accra, the minister said completion of some projects and the beginning of others at the various airports in the country were demonstration of the government’s commitment to the sector.
He mentioned for instance, the successful completion of the terminal three project at the Kotoka International Airport, construction of the Ho and Wa airports, the phases II and III of the Kumasi Airport and the Tamale Airport Phase II projects as some developments in the sector.
“The need for massive investments in infrastructure and air navigation systems are meant to address congestion associated with increase in air traffic and passenger movements the country is experiencing recently. The developments are also to get the country to keep up with cutting-edge technology in the aviation industry,” he said.
At the function, newly elected and upgraded members of the institute were inducted into office and corporate membership certificates were awarded.
This year’s AGM was on the theme, “Logistics and transport: a catalyst for national development.”
National carrier
Mr Adda called on local investors to take interest and invest in the national carrier which was expected to be launched soon.
He called on CILT Ghana to support and help the government to effectively implement policies such as the National Single Window Project, Paperless Port System, National Digitisation Initiative and the E-Gates System at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA).
He commended the institute for the various roles it was playing including providing professional advice to the airline industry, government and society and also for promoting safety and security in all modes of transportation in the country.
The minister assured CILT Ghana of the government’s support in all of its programmes, adding that the government was putting in place measures to address issues regarding airport fees and taxes and charges to ensure ease of doing business and to attract more private investors into the sector.
He also requested the institute to provide citizens with the highest standard of services.
Important role of CILT Ghana
In an interview with the President of CILT Ghana, Mr Ebo Hammond, he said transport and logistics were important in all spheres of human lives and that made CILT Ghana a crucial partner in development.
He said the airline sector was a growth area and as such required effective regulation and serious attention to enable it build synergy among industry players.
Commenting on the spate of road crashes in the country, Mr Hammond said, driver behaviour and attitudes remained the prominent cause of accidents, adding that continuous education was of utmost importance.
He called on drivers to be disciplined on the road and exercise caution once they get behind the steering wheel.
The 2019 centenary celebrations of CILT International was launched by the Vice President of CILT International, Chief Teete Owusu-Nortey.