Gobah launches book on Kente

The book also captures the social, cultural and economic values; facts that settle the indistinct and blurring stories about kente.
This translates into a much greater appreciation for the kente industry.
Titled “Kete/Kente- A Priceless gem of Ghana”, the 64-page book also provides an elaborate history of how the early weavers in Ghana, Gobtensed Kente Limited, have sustained the family Kente business since 1821 to date.
Written by Togbi Gobah Tengey Sedoh, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Gobtensed Kente Limited, the book additionally tracks the strides of Kete/Kente from the 11th century in the Ancient Ghana Empire, detailing every developmental phase by putting together catalogued sources of information.
Some of the highlights of the book included; the step by step breakdown of the weaving process, names of kente and their meanings, kente weaving tools and terms, among others.
The book was launched last Sunday and it coincided with Togbi Gobah Tengey Sedoh’s 78th birthday celebration.
Appreciation
In an interview with the Daily Graphic, Togbi Gobah Tengey Seddoh noted that it was time Ghanaians appreciated their own and what they brought to the table.
“It has become common that we don’t appreciate ourselves, what we have and stand for, this must stop. Let’s appreciate goodness, because Africa is one of the greatest species in the world,” he said.
Reading
He added that Ghanaians should cultivate the habit of documenting and reading what belonged to them.
“So, you read about the history book of Jews, among others, but do not read what is written about you, why? because we do not believe in what we have? this must stop, no one can tell our story better than ourselves. I thank you all for being with us and I know God will bless all of us and when he does, keep on blessing others closer to you,” he said.
A teacher
Trained as professional teacher at Amedzofe E.P Training College, Togbi Gobah Tengey Sedoh taught from 1968 to 1980 in various parts of the Volta Region and beyond before wearing the amour of an astute kente weaver.
He was elected as the District GNAT Secretary from 1972-79. Togbi Gobah Tengey Sedoh has travelled extensively in the United States of America giving lectures and exposition in universities on our cultural heritage and the history of kente weaving.
The family business, which spans more than 200 years with the late Liberty Yao (LY) Gobah being the first Managing Director, Wellington Gobah, Sylvanus Gobah, Alice Adjormadoh, David Gobah, Mary Gobah and Timothy Gobah as directors.
Political life
Apart from being a businessman, industrialist and philanthropist, Togbi Gobah Tengey Sedoh has had a stint with politics. He was once upon a time appointed Volta Regional Treasurer of Action Congress Party, led by Col. Bernasko.