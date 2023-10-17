GJA consoles former President Kufuor

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Oct - 17 - 2023 , 09:00

A delegation from the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) joined the many mourners who thronged Peduase in the Eastern Region, last Wednesday, to commiserate with former President John Agyekum Kufuor and his family as they marked the one week of the passing of his wife, Theresa Aba Kufuor.

Mrs Kufuor died on October 1, 2023, at the of age 87.

Delegation

The delegation was accompanied by the Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG) and veteran journalists.

They included former Night Editor of the Daily Graphic, Vance Azu; Tina Aforo-Yeboah, former Editor, The Spectator, a member of the NMC, Gabriel Asante Bosompem; a member of the association, Betty Apau-Oppong ; and the Director of Editorial of the Ghana News Agency (GNA), Beatrice Asamani Savage, among others.

The event was attended by the top brass of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), the party ticket on which Mr Kufuor became president.

As custom demanded, the GJA presented 20 packs of water and GHc2,000 to the former President and his family.

Also present were traditional rulers and heads of both state and private institutions who presented beverages and various sums of money.

The President of the GJA, Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, described the former First Lady as an epitome of motherhood who ably supported and complemented President Kufuor during his tenure.

He added that she was the spouse of the president who saw it fit to designate the current offices of the association further enhancing the critical role the association and its members played in the country.

“So, we are here to say that we stand with the family because she was a woman who discharged her role as First Lady in a motherly manner.

May her soul continue to lie in the bosom of her maker,” he stressed.