DVLA awards Marshall Bobobee as national Best Driver Instructor

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 17 - 2023 , 08:55

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has honoured the National General Secretary of the Association of Certified Driving Instructors of Ghana, Marshall Kwadzo Mensah Bobobee, as the Best Driver Instructor for 2022/2023.

Mensah Bobobee received the award during the DVLA's maiden edition of the International Driver and Vehicle Innovations Conference 2023 held at the Kempinski Hote in Accra last Tuesday, October 10.

The conference, which was on the theme: “The future of road transport” brought together expects from across the globe to discuss issues including driver and vehicle licensing needs, innovation, and sustainable ways in improving road transport.

DVLA honoured Marshall Bobobee in recognition of his stellar contributions in training of would-be and existing drivers.

As a certified DVLA driver instructor with Precise Driving School, Marshall Bobobee is also a certified Heavy equipment instructor at SMC Training Institute.

He is also a certified motorcycle riding instructor with experience spanning over 11 years.

Marshall Bobobee’s handout titled “Learners Guide”, has helped many would-be drivers to better understand the rudiments of driving.

The book, which is considered by many as a manual for drivers and reference point for instructors, has aided many would-be drivers to pass their driving test with ease.

He is very passionate about road safety and always provides supporting educational materials beyond the classroom.

Throughout his studies in the university, Marshall Bobobee served as a columnist for the university' newspaper where he writes articles on road safety during every publication.

He developed and hosted a road safety show on Wisconsin radio dubbed Traffic Show.