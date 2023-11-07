ECG inaugurates substation in Oyarifa

Emmanuel Bonney Nov - 07 - 2023 , 07:13

The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has inaugurated a 20/26MVA mobile substation in Oyarifa to minimise the erratic power supply experienced by its customers in and around Oyarifa.

The substation, which was solely funded by the ECG at a cost of GH¢18 million, is expected to address the low voltage and other supply challenges experienced by customers at Oyarifa and its adjoining communities.

At a ceremony to inaugurate the mobile substation, the General Manager for Accra East Region, Bismark Otoo, stated that ECG was committed to delivering on its mandate to provide reliable, safe and quality electricity supply to its cherished customers.

Customers

He said customers at Oyarifa, Ayi mensah and surrounding areas had in recent times been experiencing low voltage which affected both domestic and commercial activities, hence the inauguration of the facility to improve on the supply voltage and also address some supply challenges in the communities.

He said the newly inaugurated mobile substation would serve over 15,000 customers at Oyarifa, Ayi Mensah, Abokobi, Teiman, Danfa and gravel pit.

Operations

The Operations Manager for the ECG Subtransmission Division, Christian Dzikunu also mentioned that customers who experienced frequent power outages and low voltage within Oyarifa, would now enjoy relatively constant and quality power supply with the inauguration of the Mobile substation which would relieve some load off the substation at Adentan.

Mr Dzikunu explained that supply demand on the existing Adentan Substation was increasing which caused the Adentan station to be overloaded thereby resulting in low quality of supply and frequent interruptions in supply within the Oyarifa enclave.

He said the mobile substation would adequately respond to the growing demand of electricity at Oyarifa and would also serve as back up for the Adentan station.

"Demand at Oyarifa was high hence mounting serious pressure on the old substation which was Adentan .

So, in order to relieve the Adentan mobile substation of the pressure from Oyarifa and its environs, we had to set up a new mobile substation here there by improving the voltage profile as well," he added.

He further reiterated ECG’s commitment to providing its customers with quality, safe and reliable power supply for utmost customer satisfaction.