UMaT Basic School wins W/R Indece Inter-district quiz

The University of Mines and Technology (UMaT) Basic School in the Tarkwa Nsuaem municipality has been crowned champions of the 2019 annual Western Regional Independence Day Inter-district Junior High School (JHS) quiz.
The new champions beat the two-time champions, Abura GREL M/A Basic School from the Ahanta West municipality.
They took home a trophy, a brand new HP laptop, textbooks, gold medals and other prizes for their school, as well as cash prize of GH¢500 for the participants.
The first runner-up, BOPP Basic School from the Mpohor District also received a brand new HP laptop, textbooks, silver medals, certificates, GH¢300 and other prizes for their school.
Christ Leading International School from Ellembelle received textbooks, bronze medals, plaques, cash prize of GH¢200 and other prizes for their school and district as the second runner-up.
The other participating schools were given consolation prizes at the end of the competition.
Encouragement
In his address after the competition, the Vice-President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, Awulae Amihere Kpanyinli III, encouraged the students to study hard to bring glory to themselves, their schools, parents and the nation at large.
Awulae Kpanyinli said that could only happen if the students were disciplined and respectful, noting that such virtues were key to success in every individual’s life to become responsible citizens.
He lauded the organisers of the programme for the initiative and urged sponsors to continue supporting the good cause in order to help sustain it as one of the flagship programmes in the Western Region.
Importance of competition
The Executive Chairman of this year’s Planning Committee, Obrempon Hima Dekyi XIV, said the competition was aimed at helping to develop the critical thinking abilities of students in the area, indicating that the schools were selected based on their top performance in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).
Obrempon Dekyi, who is the Paramount Chief of Upper Dixcove, added that the Quiz Project was to revive patriotism among the youths, remind them of the contribution of some great Ghanaian leaders and those worthy of emulation.
The Managing Director of AngloGold, Mr Jasper Musadaidzwa, commended the organisers for putting together such an informative programme, saying it tested students’ thinking abilities on issues such as Ghana’s rich history and current affairs.
“Education holds the key to development and guarantees the youth a better future.
It develops and makes people confident, innovative, creative thinkers, digitally literate, well rounded and patriotic citizens through a standard-based curriculum.
“It is in line with this thinking that we helped in sponsoring the programme,” he emphasised.