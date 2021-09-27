Ghana Revenue Authority warns against fraudulent recruitment

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has alerted the public to what it says is the circulation of fake recruitment advertisements purporting to be from the Authority.
In an advertiser's announcement published in Monday's (September 27, 2021) edition of the Daily Graphic, the authority said "its attention has been drawn to recent notices especially on social media that the authority is recruiting".
The GRA says the information is false and urged the public to disregard it.
"The general public is therefore advised not to engage with any person or group of persons claiming to be recruiting on behalf of the GRA. Those who deal with such individuals do so at their own risk.
The authority said it does not request for payment of any kind for recruitment.
Read the entire statement below:
GRA
DISCLAIMER NOTICE: GRA IS NOT RECRUITING
The attention of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has been drawn to recent notices especially on social media, that Authority is recruiting.
GRA wishes to inform the general public that, this information is false and therefore should be disregarded.
The general public is therefore advised not to engage with any person or group of persons claiming to be recruiting on behalf of GRA. Those who deal with such individuals, do so at their own risk.
The Authority also wishes to inform the general public that GRA does not request for payment of any kind for recruitment.
The general public should take note and be guided accordingly.
COMMISSIONER-GENERAL