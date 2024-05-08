We’ll support you expand operations - President assures Blue Skies company

Donald Ato Dapatem May - 08 - 2024 , 09:33

Presidents Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has assured Blue Skies Ghana, a fruit processing company, that the government will remove obstacles hindering its operations in the country to pave the way for its expansion.

He said as a national global brand, the company needed to be supported to expand its business activities to create more job opportunities for the youth. President Akufo-Addo gave the assurance when he paid a visit to the company at Nsawam in the Eastern Region to interact with management and staff.

He also addressed some New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters who had gathered at the venue. President Akufo-Addo was accompanied by the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Bryan Acheampong, and the Chief Executive of the Free Zones, Michael Ocquaye, among others.

Commendation

The President commended the staff for their hard work which he said had earned the company global honour and appeal. "What I have witnessed today is very encouraging; it shows that with a hardworking staff, coupled with excellent management, the country has a bright future," he added.

Voter registration

On the ongoing voter registration exercise, President Nana Akufo-Addo urged all qualified citizens to take opportunity of the exercise to get their names on the voter roll. He said getting registered was the only way they would have the power to cast their vote to elect a president and Members of Parliament of their choice.

The President also appealed to supporters who had gathered at the venue to vote for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who, he said, was well known to him and with whom he worked with for over seven years now.

He said they should not make the mistake of voting for "the one I beat in the last two elections who does not see any good thing in anything I have done". President Akufo-Addo, in apparent reference to the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, said he would destroy all the good things the NPP government had done if the electorate made the mistake of bringing Mr Mahama back to the presidency.

He said Dr Bawumia was in a better stead to continue from where he Akufo-Addo would leave to engender progress for the country for the betterment of all citizens.

Appreciation

The General Manager of Blue Skies Ghana, Janet Luttorodt, in an interview, expressed appreciation to the President for the swift response to their invitation. She said because lands for cultivation of pineapples were also suitable for real estate development, large-scale cultivation of pineapple had become difficult.

Ms Luttorodt also thanked the Minister of Food and Agriculture for exposing the company to available funds they could source to for expansion of their farming activities.