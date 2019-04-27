Tano South PLWDs receive start-up tools

The Tano South Municipal Assembly in the Ahafo Region has presented working tools, equipment, items and materials valued at GH¢90,992 to Persons Living With Disabilities (PLWDs) in the municipality to help them start businesses.
The assembly also presented start-up kits to 10 Rural Technology Facility (RTF) graduate apprentices.
In all, a total of about 200 PLWDs out of the 500 registered members have so far received such assistance from the municipality.
A total of 23 students, who gained admission to training colleges and universities, also received about GH¢2, 000 to help support their education while other beneficiaries received some amount of money to cater for their hospital bills.
The presentation was made from the assembly’s three per cent of the District Assembly Common Fund (DACF) allocated to the PLWDs to support them to enhance their social image through dignified labour.
Items
The items included deep freezers, fridges, industrial sewing machines, knitting sewing machines, fufu pounding machines, gas ovens, car spraying machines, farming inputs such as cocoa and weedicide spraying machines, seedlings, weedicides and machetes.
Others are metal containers, MTN transfer phones, Chips and umbrellas, overlock machines, hair dryers, shoemakers’ kits and leather materials and 30 pieces of plastic chairs.
The items, as well as the money and wheel chairs, were presented according to the choice and business proposals presented by the beneficiaries to the assembly.
Speaking at the presentation, the Tano South Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Collins Ofinam Takyi, said the assembly would continue to work hard to ensure that all the registered members of the association received their share of the items according to their choice and gave the assurance that by the end of 2019, all members of the association would benefit from the fund.
Challenge
The President of the Tano South Municipality PLWDs, Mr Aliasu Abdulai, expressed concern about the stigmatisation faced by PLWDs, explaining that residents always refused to patronise their goods making trading tough for them.
Mr Abdulai thanked the government for providing them the tools and equipment to help them to earn a living.