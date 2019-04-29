Winner leases out Graphic/ Devtraco promotion house

The management of Devtraco Limited has presented the lease title documents on a two-bedroom house to Mr Fatau Alhassan, a chainsaw operator at Asamankese, who won the Graphic/Devtraco Read and Win Promotion.
That followed Mr Alhassan’s request to Devtraco to lease out the house on his behalf.
Mr Alhassan won the $70,000 two-bedroom house in a joint promo dubbed: "Read and Win", which was launched on July 23, 2018 to reward loyal customers of the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) in its 67-year journey in the media industry.
The promotion was a partnership between the GCGL and Devtraco, a leading real estate entity, with support from Vokacom, an information technology company, and Vodafone Ghana.
Devtraco Limited also presented an undisclosed amount, being rent charges from the lease, to Mr Alhassan.
Business interest
At the ceremony in Tema last Wednesday the Customer Service Manager of Devtraco, Mrs Joannita Irene Yorke, explained that the documents were presented to Mr Alhassan following his decision for Devtraco to lease out the home on his behalf.
She said Mr Alhassan had told the company that since his business interests were in Asamankese in the Eastern Region, relocating to Tema might disorient not only the business, but his family as well.
The winner had also indicated that considering the nature of the building, he might not be able to maintain it.
“At Devtraco, we have programmes which allow homeowners to earn some income from their purchases by getting into an agreement for our Estate Unit to rent out the facility, and that is what we have done for Mr Alhassan,” Mrs Yorke explained.
Mr Alhassan
Receiving the documents, Mr Alhassan commended the two organisations for the promotion, which he said had completely changed his destiny.
Apart from maintaining the new home which would come at a cost, Mr Alhassan said he could not leave his aged parents behind at Asamankese, hence his decision for Devtraco to sublet the property on his behalf.
“The fact that I, a chainsaw operator, own a home in Tema which has been leased out in foreign currency alone is enough gratification for me and I am content,” Mr Alhassan told the Daily Graphic.
He said the fact that he won the first of the two houses had encouraged many people in Asamankese and its environs to enter into the competition.
Mr Alhassan commended the two companies for joining forces to undertake a project that, he said, had enabled underprivileged people to own items that they could not afford.