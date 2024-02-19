SHARE project implementation: Health directorates in Upper East receive medical items

Gilbert Mawuli Agbey Feb - 19 - 2024 , 04:48

As part of the implementation of the Sexual Health and Reproductive Education (SHARE), project, WaterAid Ghana has presented assorted items to two health directorates in the Upper East Region.

They are the health directorates in Bongo and Kassena Nankana West districts.

The GH¢170,000 worth of items for onward distribution to health facilities included quantities of hand drying materials, medical masks, methylated spirits, hand sanitiser, nose masks, chlorine solution, surgical gloves among others.

The five-year SHARE project is being implemented by a consortium led by Right to Play in partnership with the Forum for African Women Educationalists (FAWE) and WaterAid, with technical support from FHI 360.

It aims to advance gender equality by improving access to sexual and reproductive education and gender-responsive healthcare for young people, especially girls and young women.

It is supported by the Government of Canada, funded by Global Affairs Canada and being implemented in the Bongo and Kassena Nankana West districts, as well as the Kassena Nankana and Builsa North municipalities.

Our role

At a brief ceremony to present the items, the Project Coordinator, WaterAid Ghana, Gilbert Asante, said the role of his organisation was to ensure that all beneficiary health facilities had access to water and sanitation facilities to improve hygiene.

He stated that they had already built the capacity of all the health workers in the health facilities on infection prevention and control, waste management, menstrual hygiene, and data management.

He said, “we believe that when you build the capacity of the health workers, there is the need for the required resources to be provided for them to enable them to contribute to infection prevention".

Clean environment

Mr Asante pointed out that their intervention was also to make the environment in the health facilities clean, to motivate especially young people to visit such facilities to access the needed healthcare, adding “we want to create an environment where young people will feel comfortable to access health services”.

Gratitude

For her part, the District Director of Health Services in the Bongo District, Estella Abazesi, admitted that patients and health workers were always willing to render and receive healthcare in clean health facilities.

She thanked WaterAid Ghana for the provision of cleaning items, as it would contribute to making the environment in the health facilities clean for the benefit of all users.

The District Director of Health Services in the Kassena Nankana West District, Alhassan Lawal, said WASH logistics was a major challenge in the district and that the provision of the items would position health facilities to provide quality services to patients.