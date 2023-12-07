Rising cases of corruption not reflective of Christian values — Joyce Aryee

Dec - 07 - 2023

The Executive Director of the Salt and Light Ministries, Rev. Joyce Aryee, has stated that although 70 per cent of Ghanaians are Christians who abhor corruption, that canker is now the bane of the country.

She described the situation as worrying since it was a value deficit of the people.

Rev. Aryee made the assertion when she addressed the 17th Graduation Ceremony of the Akrofi-Christaller Institute (ACI) of Theology Mission and Culture at Akropong in the Akuapem North Municipality in the Eastern Region

She said the manifestation of very deviant characters, including greed, lack of respect for authority and the elderly, worship of money over God and godly principles had contributed to the pervasive corruption in the country.

Graduands

Twenty-nine students passed out with Master of Arts Degree in Theology and Mission; Master of Theology African Christianity, while five others graduated with Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Theology.

The institute is a Presbyterian-backed training centre for the training of Christian leaders.

At the ceremony were the leadership of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana and the former National Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Professor Opoku Onyinah.

Pervasive corruption

Rev. Aryee added that corruption had in that respect dominated the mindset of many Ghanaians, with the youth now left confused as to who should be trained and nurtured to take over the responsibility of the nation.

She said decades ago, the church embraced a set of values that augured for the moral development of society.

Deviation

Rev. Aryee indicated that the current situation of corruption seemed to be deviating from the convictions of many Ghanaian Christians and nationalists such as Dr Ephraim Amu, Dr Joseph Boakye Danquah and William Ofori-Atta who played their roles in maintaining anti-corruption Christian values that transformed society.

She, therefore, called on Christians, especially leaders of the religion, to reassess their roles of being the salt and light in transforming society.

Rev. Aryee also urged Christians to love one another but not to lord it over others.

Genuine disciples

On changing the world as a Christian intellectual, she advised Christians to be "genuine disciples who see their call as a privilege, maintaining a distinctive witness, speaking the truth in love, mediating the blessing of God and praying", especially for those in places of authority.

Gratitude

The Rector of ACI, Rev. Professor B. Y. Quarshie, expressed gratitude to the immediate past and current leaderships of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana under whose umbrella the institute operated for their love and commitment towards the training of responsible Christian leaders.

He also thanked the graduates for their efforts and commitment throughout their studies and urged them to reflect the good values of Christianity to become good ambassadors of Christ and the institute.

On expansion of the institute, he said, it established two new centres last year, namely the Centre for Interpretation and Translation of the Bible in African Languages (CITBAL), and the Centre for Religion, Environment, Science and Development, to expand its influence on other areas of society.