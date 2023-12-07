SCC Keep–Fit Club organises food bazaar to honour farmers

Diana Mensah Dec - 07 - 2023 , 08:49

Members of the SCC (GICEL) Keep-fit Club at Weija in the Greater Accra region have organised food bazaar and fun games to mark the Farmers Day.

The event included a food contest to showcase and encourage the patronage of local dishes.

It was also to enable the participants to transfer their culinary skills and recipes among members and to promote their respective cultures.

The event started with typical Ghanaian traditional music and switched into a mixture of contemporary highlife and hiplife music.

The participants and residents within the SCC enclave could not hide their delight at the experience the bazaar provided.

They also shared their excitement at the enthralling performance from a young rapper named K 20.

Competition

Paired in three groups, group one was made up of members whose birth months fell within January to the month of April and it was led by a welfare committee member of the club, Juliet Ohenewaa Mireku.

They prepared aprapransa, palm nut soup, banku and okro stew, ademe soup, grinded pepper and fried fish.

The second group which comprised those within the birth month of May to August also prepared tuo zaafi and ayoyo, ampesi with kotombire and garden eggs stew as well as dry okro soup.

Members of group three who were born between September and December, also led by the technical committee member, Issaka Nortey, cooked kokonte and groundnut soup, omotuo and palmnut soup and Liberian rice.

The food was later served to the community as well as members of the club.

It was a fun-filled day spent as the culinary skills of the members from the respective groups were analysed and put to test by a panel of judges made up of the Organiser of the Greater Accra Keep-Fit Clubs Association, Patience Offei, Chairman of West Hills Keep-Fit Club, Wilfred Kwame Ahiaba, and the Financial Secretary Greater Accra Keep-Fit Clubs Association, Ahmed Siddik.

The Chairman of the SCC (GICEL) Keep-fit Club, Frederick Joseph Anderson, in an interview, said the objective of the event was to foster unity among members of the club and to promote Ghanaian local dishes.

Farm produce

“Our gathering here today is to bring happiness to the community as we cook various Ghanaian delicacies and give back to the community.

The ingredients used for the cooking are the good produce we got from our farmers so the event is also to celebrate our farmers because without them we would not get these foodstuffs,” he added.

Mr Anderson said the event would serve as a platform for networking opportunities and also give the members an opportunity to exhibit their cooking skills.

He expressed appreciation to the participants for working so hard to prepare the meals.