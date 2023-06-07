Parliament approves Justice Gertrude Torkornoo's nomination as Chief Justice

Justice Gertrude Torkornoo
Parliament has approved the nomination of Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as the Chief Justice of Ghana.

This was after the Appointments Committee of Parliament unanimously endorsed her nomination following her vetting on May 26, 2023.

President Akufo-Addo nominated Justice Torkornoo in April 2023 to succeed Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, who retired from the position on May 24.

