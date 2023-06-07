Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG) dedicates new chapel - To mark 16th anniversary

News Desk report Jun - 07 - 2023 , 16:14

An 800-seating capacity auditorium for the Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG) Church in Tema was last Saturday dedicated as part of the 16th anniversary celebration of the church.

The two-storey auditorium, which will adequately address the congregation’s worship needs, also has a 300-seating capacity youth chapel, and a 200-seating capacity children’s chapel.

The facility has auxiliary facilities such as administrative offices, executive board rooms, mini-conference rooms, reception gardens and prayer retreat centres.

It was fully funded by the members of the church.



Commendation

At a ceremony to commemorate the 16th anniversary of the branch on Saturday, May 26, 2023, the General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr. Stephen Yenusom Wengam, commended the leadership and members of the TTAG for their persistence and commitment over the years.

He admonished the church to unite in the spirit and latch on to the transformation agenda to shift, grow and transform for massive growth and development.

“We must plant churches in every city, town and village. This aligns with the vision of the World Fellowship of Assemblies of God, to plant one million churches by 2033, which will mark the 2000th year of Christ’s ascension to heaven,” he said

Similarly, the former Superintendent of AG, Rev. Prof. Paul Frimpong Manso, commended the church for the good work done.

He advised the church not to solely focus on building structures, but also embrace maintaining the edifice.

Fulfilment of vision

The Head Pastor of Trinity Temple Assemblies of God (TTAG) Rev. Dr Sylvanus Amegashiti Elorm, said the completion of the chapel was a fulfilment of the vision and commitment of the church members who loved God and served society.

“Sixteen years ago, we embarked on a journey of faith and obedience in a community often considered a “no-go area” for church growth considering the hostility towards church operations in the area” he said.

Rev. Dr Amegashiti indicated that the theme for the anniversary, “The zeal of the Lord has done this” emphasised the power and sovereignty of God in accomplishing the chapel.

“From a humble beginning of just eight members to over 550 members; 350 adults and 200 children currently. From a classroom to an ultra-modern auditorium”

He encouraged members of the church to utilise the facility to achieve its goals.

He added that building of churches was part of the AG’s vision of building more churches in the next five years.

Maintenance Culture

A former Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Jones Dotse, urged the leaders of the chapel to develop a good maintenance culture to protect resources invested from deteriorating.

He added that mishandling and poor maintenance of facilities affected expenditure, as more funds were needed to repair equipment that had been left to deteriorate, whereas systematic maintenance could have prevented such waste.

Future Projections

The project manager, who is also the Group Chairman of First Sky Group, Eric Seddy Kutortse, said the church experienced challenges with the acquisition of land at the initial stage but with commitment, the church overcame the limitation and had been able to achieve its vision.

He mentioned that the building started about a year and half ago and was constructed with internally generated funds.

As part of the future projection, Mr Kutortse indicated that First Sky Group had been committed to the vision of Assemblies of God for years hence its partnership with the church resulting in building and donating churches.

“About five years ago, the First Sky Group built almost 60 churches and dedicated them to the service of God. To date, we have constructed 72 churches across the country. We are committed to construct at least three of such edifices by the end of the year 2023 to the glory of God”, Mr Kutortse said.