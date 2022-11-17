National Insurance Debate: Komenda College of Education wins southern zone

Komenda College of Education has been declared winners of the southern zone of the inaugural National Insurance Debate for tertiary institutions.
They will be meeting St John Bosco College of Education, winners of the northern zone contest, in the grand finale in Accra on November 16, 2022.
Accra Technical University came second at the end of the debate which took place at the University of Cape Coast last Saturday.
Presenting the awards to the winners, the Central Regional Manager of the National Insurance Commission (NIC), Nicholina Naa Yeye Adumuah, reiterated the need for Ghanaians to read and understand the terms and conditions to the various insurance policies before undertaking such policies.
“We need to read or ask for the conditions attached to each policy before we undertake that policy,” she said.
She further asked Ghanaians to get insured to reduce the burden and protect them from unexpected expenses.
The Branch Head of Priority Insurance in Cape Coast, Herrietta Amoah, urged the public to register for insurance for the many benefits.
“Insurance is clearly of great advantage and importance. Insurance, such as banking promotes savings; it helps to remove various types of fear from the mind of the people,” she noted.
Debate
The National Insurance Debate seeks to increase insurance knowledge levels among tertiary students, clear misconceptions among the students about insurance and empower them to be change agents within their communities.
It also seeks to inform the insurance industry from the perspective of tertiary students.
Eight tertiary institutions, namely Komenda College of Education, Accra Technical University, Koforidua Technical University, Ho Technical University, Takoradi Technical University, Dambai College of Education, Enchi College of Education and Kibi Presbyterian College of Education, took part in the southern zone debate.
Dubbed: "Think Future, Think Insurance” educational campaign, the debate was spearheaded by the Insurance Awareness Coordinators Group, with support from the German Development Corporation through GIZ, the NIC, the Ghana Insurers Association, the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana, the National Association of Ghana Insurance Agents, the Insurance Brokers Association of Ghana, and relevant stakeholders in the insurance sector.
Participating teams
In all, 16 insurance awareness clubs from selected tertiary institutions nationwide participated in the maiden edition of the National Insurance Debate from November 4 – 5, 2022, at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the University of Cape Coast.
These clubs were formed as part of the “Think Future, Think Insurance” educational campaign, a roadshow to 39 tertiary campuses from June–September 2022.