8 Arrested over galamsey in Banda Nkwanta

The Ghana Armed Forces have arrested eight suspected illegal miners at Banda Nkwanta in the West Gonja District of the Savannah Region.
The arrests come after military personnel were deployed to fight against illegal mining following the relaunch of Operation Halt II.
The eight suspects have been handed over to the Banda Nkwanta District Police for further investigations.
Operations
A statement released by the Director of Public Realtions of the Ghana Armed Forces revealed that the Operation Halt II was conducted at Kade, Ofoase, Oda and Pra Anom along the banks of rivers Birim and Pra, which constituted the Southern Command Area of their Operational Responsibility.
The operation also covered Yawkrom, Agroyesum and Takorase along the River Offin in the Central Command Area of their Operational Responsibility.
“Following these successful operations, there has been a gradual improvement in the turbidity of these rivers,” the statement said.
Excavators
The statement also revealed that within the period of Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to Monday, October 31, 2022, the team seized 30 excavators, destroyed four and immobilised four others on site.
During the series of operations within the three-week period, the teams also destroyed 103 changfan machines, nine water pumping machines, five generator sets, two fuel storage tanks and other improvised mining equipment and structures.
Additionally, the Operation Halt II teams seized six motorbikes and one motor king tricycle.
The Ghana Armed Forces, however, assured the public of its commitment to the fight against illegal mining on the river bodies and in the forest reserves.
“It, therefore, requires the support of all to enforce the necessary measures in the interest of Ghana’s socio-economic development,” it said.