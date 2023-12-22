Logos Hope Ship director honoured

Kester Aburam Korankye Dec - 22 - 2023 , 09:09

The Director of the Logos Hope Ship, Randy Grebe, has been installed as a development chief of Dodowa in the Greater Accra Region under the stool name, Nene Ayartey Wasu.

Mr Grebe was installed chief at a colourful ceremony at Dodowa last Wednesday by the Chief of Dodowa, Nene Kwesi Agyeman IV.

The traditional ceremony, attended by the chiefs and people of Dodowa, saw Mr Grebe paraded through the streets of Dodowa and through the Dodowa forest reserve.

Logos Hope

Logos Hope Ships Company has been in existence for over 60 years with five vessels.

The MV Logos Hope is a ship operated as part of a faith-based organisation by Gute Bücher für Alle, as the world's largest floating book fair.

On a visit to a country, the ship remains in each port for about two weeks.

Currently in Maputo, Mozambique, the literature-driven outreach service has been to Ghana 17 times over 45 years.

Recommendation

Renowned Evangelist, Reverend Lawrence Tetteh, who recommended Mr Grebe for the honour, told the Daily Graphic in an interview that the recommendations was based on Mr Grebe’s Christian heritage and his dedication to the service of humanity.

“I have always believed that we must give honour to whom honour is due and not wait until people have passed away before, but he loves Ghana so we want people to know what he has done and also serve as a testament that Ghanaians honour those who serve them,” Rev. Dr Tetteh said.

Service

An excited Mr Grebe also in an interview told the Daily Graphic that he would continue his service for Christ and humanity as an appreciation for the honour done him by the chiefs and people of Dodowa.

Accompanying Rev. Dr Tetteh on a visit to the newsroom of the Daily Graphic, together with his wife, Kim, the Logos Hope Ship Director, said while it was unexpected, the honour was also humbling and would motivate him and the team to do more.

“ This is not something you even dream of, this is the work of God,” he said and added that, “with offices in 118 countries, we will make Ghana famous.”

Ghana visit

With the 2024 visit of the ship to Ghana set to be launched tomorrow at the Wesley Towers in Accra, Mr Grebe stated that the ship, had on previous visits, welcomed about 1.3 million people, with about 5000 visitors each day.

He stressed that all workers on the ship were volunteers as they came together to share knowledge, love and hope in their evangelism work.

“There are 419 crew from 65 countries who volunteer for two years to be on the trip.

No one is paid and we rather raise money to be on the ship.

“Presently, there are four Ghanaians on the ship,” the director said.