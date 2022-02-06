KATH doctors calls off strike

The leadership of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association has suspended its strike against the management of the hospital.
The group laid down their tools on Friday over the failure of management to pay their car maintenance and 13th-month allowances.
But, following a meeting between the management of the hospital, the leadership of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, and the Ghana Medical Association on Saturday, they have decided to go back to work.
According to the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the Ghana Medical Association and a member of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association, Dr. Paa Kwasi Baidoo, they have seen the hospital’s proposal to satisfy their conditions of service and have consequently agreed to it.
“This morning the [hospital] CEO and his management called and showed detailed evidence of how to go about these conditions that are outstanding as part of our conditions of service and we are satisfied. Once that was satisfied, we called a meeting with the members and the proposal was presented to them which they also accepted.”
“Having agreed to the proposals on both sides, there is no need to continue with the strike. It has been called off with immediate effect,” he added.
