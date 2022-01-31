KATH doctors to embark on strike over non-payment of allowance

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) have threatened to lay down their tools on Tuesday, February 1, 2022, over the failure of management to pay their car maintenance and 13th-month allowances.
According to the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA), the management of the facility was given enough time to deal with their concerns but to no avail.
“Pursuant to repeated communication to the management of the Hospital on the subject, we are yet to receive any formal response”, the group said this in a statement cited by Graphic Online on Monday, January 31, 2022
The group resorted to embarking on the strike action during their “extraordinary meeting” on January 14, 2022
The release signed by the Vice-chairman of KADA, Dr. Kwaku Nyame explained that "Members of KADA resolved the said meeting that if by 31st January 2022, there is no clear communication from management on an arrangement for the payment of 2020 and 2021 13th month salary and car maintenance allowance, members will stop work on 1st February 2022."
.Below is the statement: