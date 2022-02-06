Over 40 passengers escape unhurt after bus catches fire

More than 40 passengers escaped unhurt after an O.A Zhongtong bus with registration number AS 8249-19 traveling from Tumu towards Accra caught fire.
The incident occurred on Saturday, February 5, 2021, at 5:30 am.
According to the 52-year-old driver of the vehicle, Anim Richmond, on reaching a section of the road at Akim Fisher near Asiakwa junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway, he noticed that smoke was from underneath the bus.
He said he parked the vehicle on the shoulders of the road but suddenly the Bus was engulfed in flames and burnt beyond recognition.
Personnel of the Ghana National Fire from the Kibi Fire Station arrived at the scene to douse the fire.
According to the Deputy public Relations Officer, Inspector Francis Gomado, efforts are underway to tow the vehicle from the scene.