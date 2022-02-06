Expedite action on Avoke’s reinstatement  – Effutu Traditional Council

The Effutu Traditional Council has called on the University of Education Winneba to comply with the directives of the Court to reinstate some dismissed staff including the former Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mawutor Avoke.
A statement signed by the president of the council, Neenyi Ghartey VII on Friday, February 4, 2022, also advised the university to avoid any further litigation and ensure reconciliation and peace in the school.Follow @Graphicgh
“In view of the past turbulence which affected the image of the school and by extension Winneba, we also entreat Council to put in measures that will manifest reconciliation for peace to realign without rancor”.
Read the full statement below:
