UEW: Afful-Broni is legitimate VC; arrest Avoke for trespassing - Education Minister

Calm has returned to the Winneba campus of the University of Education Winneba (UEW) following Tuesday's attempt by former Vice-Chancellor, Professor Mawutor Avoke to re-occupy his seat after he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).
At a Press Encounter Wednesday [July 24, 2019], the Minister of Education, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh asserted that the university has one legitimate Vice-Chancellor (VC) in the person of Reverend Father Professor Anthony Afful-Broni.
The announcement by the Minister is said to have thrown the Winneba campus of the university into an ecstatic mood with spontaneous jubilation.
It was obvious that the students and staff of the UEW were not happy with current happenings in the university.
There is heavy security presence on the Winneba campus of the UEW following attempts by former VC of the university, Professor Mawutor Avoke to re-occupy his seat after he was cleared of any wrongdoing by the Economic and Organized Crime Office (EOCO).
Prof Avoke's attempt to enter into office last Tuesday sparked commotion, leading to security agents storming the university.
Dr. Prempeh at the pressor said that Rev. Fr. Prof. Afful-Broni was the legal VC of UEW and anyone who has a problem with it should use legal means to challenge it and not any other means.
The Minister said he does not understand why the police, for instance, has not arrested Prof Avoke for trespassing.
It was the assertiveness of the minister that is making the UEW community happy.
What was clear was the fact that the university community had emissaries at the press conference who relayed what the minister told the press to Winneba, sparking the happiness.
The elated students commended the minister for confronting the UEW problem with such a strong position.
According to them, the power play was affecting the progress and with what the minister said, peace would return.
Staff of the UEW are also divided on Avoke/Afful-Broni lines and that was affecting activities of the university.
The UEW community believes that normalcy will be restored with the minister's position.
The UEW in recent times has been in the news for the wrong reasons following moves by Prof. Avoke and other persons to take back positions they were relieved of not long ago.