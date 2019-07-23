UEW: Security disrupts Prof Avoke's press conference (VIDEO)

There is heavy armed security presence on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) following an abortive press conference by former Vice-Chancellor Professor Mawutor Avoke on Tuesday afternoon.
Graphic Online's reporter in Winneba, Gilbert Mawuli Agbey reports that Prof Avoke in the company of other dismissed staff of the university entered the campus and into the council chamber in an attempt to address a press conference.
He reports that security officers responded and disrupted the planned press conference.
Prof Avoke speaking to journalists said he and the other dismissed staff were back to the campus to take their positions since the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has since established that they did not wrong to warrant the said removal and dismissals.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
More to follow...